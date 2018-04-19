Indianapolis teaching assistant fired, arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An Indianapolis teaching assistant was arrested and accused of bringing a handgun to school.

It happened at Charles A. Tindley Accelerated School near 38th and Keystone.

In addition to being arrested, the employee was quickly fired by the school after the incident.

Officials say they woman will no longer be allowed on any of their campuses.

As the first accelerated school in Indiana, Charles Tindley promotes a fast paced curriculum with extended school hours and zero tolerance for weapons being brought onto campus.

This week, one instructional assistant learned those same standards apply to employees.

According to a statement issued by school leaders, a domestic related situation took place on campus on Tuesday.

Following that dispute, police arrested Dominique Squires on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license.

Squires was immediately terminated from her job for violating school policy.

School officials stated, “Our officers responded immediately and removed the weapon from the premises. Appropriate procedures were followed to ensure that all scholars and staff remained safe until the situation was resolved.”

We went to Squires’ home to get her side of the story, but as soon as she realized who we were, she had little to say and shut the door.

Although parents tell us they were notified about the incident, they too declined to comment about the schools response on camera.

Squires has been released from jail while the case is investigated. So far, formal charges have not been filed by the prosecutor's office.