IMPD: Man critical following west side triple shooting

Posted 10:29 pm, April 19, 2018, by , Updated at 10:59PM, April 19, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are at the scene of a triple shooting Thursday night on the west side.

Just before 10 p.m., IMPD was called to the 1200 block of Manhattan Ave. on the report of a disturbance.

They arrived to find three individuals shot, two males and one female. One of the males, in his 40’s has been taken to Eskenazi in critical condition.

The female victim was hospitalized in stable condition and the other male is reportedly in serious condition.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s