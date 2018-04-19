× IMPD: Man critical following west side triple shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are at the scene of a triple shooting Thursday night on the west side.

Just before 10 p.m., IMPD was called to the 1200 block of Manhattan Ave. on the report of a disturbance.

They arrived to find three individuals shot, two males and one female. One of the males, in his 40’s has been taken to Eskenazi in critical condition.

The female victim was hospitalized in stable condition and the other male is reportedly in serious condition.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.