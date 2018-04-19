Freeney calls it a career, will retire Monday as a Colt

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of the greatest pass rushers in Colts history is calling it a career. Dwight Freeney has announced he will retire after 16 seasons in the NFL.

Freeney will retire with the team that drafted him, as the Colts will hold a formal retirement announcement on Monday. Freeney was selected by the Colts with 11th overall pick in the 2002 draft out of Syracuse. He compiled 125.5 sacks in his career, which is tied with Terrell Suggs for 17th on the NFL’s all-time list.

In 11 seasons with the Colts, Freeney tallied 298 tackles, 107.5 sacks, and 46 forced fumbles. He racked up seven double-digit sack seasons, including a career-best 16 in 2004, leading the NFL that season. Freeney helped the Colts to a Super Bowl title, was three-time First-Team All-Pro during his Colts career and a seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

The Colts defensive duo of Freeney and Robert Mathis was one of the most feared pass rush threats in the league during their 11 seasons together with the horseshoe.