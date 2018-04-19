Evansville officers shoot convicted child molester after reported rape, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Evansville police say a convicted child molester was shot by officers during a chase while they were responding to a rape report on Wednesday evening, WFIE reports.

Officers were called to an apartment complex around 6:40 p.m. to investigate a sexual assault. Police say the assault victim was “violently raped by a man with a gun.” The victim was able to give officers a “very good” physical description of the suspect and said his first name was “Michael.”

The victim told police that Michael threatened to come back and hurt her again.

Michael did indeed return to the apartment complex, and officers identified him by the victim’s description. Officers chased the suspect and they shot him when he pointed his gun at him. Police later determined he was carrying a fake gun.

According to WFIE, police identified the suspect as 48-year-old Michael Anthony Foster. Police say he is a registered sex offender, and he was convicted of child molesting in 1997. Foster is currently in the hospital being treated for his gunshot wounds. His condition is unclear at this time.

The sexual assault is still under investigation. We will update this story when more information becomes available.