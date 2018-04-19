× Colts release 2018 preseason schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The first time new head coach Frank Reich will be on the sidelines will take place in Seattle, during the Colts’ preseason opener.

The team announced to us Thursday evening their entire 2018 preseason schedule.

The first game at Lucas Oil Stadium will be under the lights on Monday Night Football against Baltimore.

Check out the entire preseason schedule below:

Thursday, Aug. 9 – at Seattle (FOX59)

Monday, Aug. 20 – Baltimore (ESPN)

Saturday, Aug. 25 – San Francisco (FOX59)

Thursday, Aug. 30 – at Cincinatti (FOX59)

The Colts’ 2018 regular season schedule will be released tonight at 8 p.m.