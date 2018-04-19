Colts release 2018 preseason schedule

Posted 7:07 pm, April 19, 2018, by

Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 5, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The first time new head coach Frank Reich will be on the sidelines will take place in Seattle, during the Colts’ preseason opener.

The team announced to us Thursday evening their entire 2018 preseason schedule.

The first game at Lucas Oil Stadium will be under the lights on Monday Night Football against Baltimore.

Check out the entire preseason schedule below:

  • Thursday, Aug. 9 – at Seattle  (FOX59)
  • Monday, Aug. 20 – Baltimore (ESPN)
  • Saturday, Aug. 25 – San Francisco (FOX59)
  • Thursday, Aug. 30 – at Cincinatti (FOX59)

The Colts’ 2018 regular season schedule will be released tonight at 8 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s