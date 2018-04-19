× Authorities locate missing Clinton County man last seen near Castleton

Update: Marcus Newell was located alive and well.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of an 84-year-old man last seen Thursday at a car dealership in Indianapolis.

Marcus Newell was last seen at noon at the Tom Wood Jaguar dealership located on 96th St near Castleton.

He is 5’9″, 215 lbs, balding on top with gray hair on the sides and has blue eyes. Newell also has a mustache.

Police say he left his Michigantown residence this morning at around 7:00 a.m. driving a gray 2007 Jaguar S-Type 4 door.

His Indiana plate number is RGK155.

If you have any information on his location, please call Clinton County Central Dispatch at 765-654-5563.