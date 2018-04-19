Anderson police make second arrest related to death of 18-month-old boy

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities have made another arrest related to the death of 18-month-old Harlan Haines.

26-year-old Dylan Tate faces neglect of a dependent causing death after police believe he was driving a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole on Feb. 23.

They believe Haines was in the car and reportedly died from injuries sustained from the crash.

On Wednesday, police arrested Haines’ mother, Jennifer Harris, on the same charge. Anderson police began their investigation on Feb. 23.

Tate was also charges with a felony OWI and possession of Oxycodone.

