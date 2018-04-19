After 19 years sober, woman opens Stagz to help others recover from addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - A new transitional housing option is now available to help women kick their addictions to drugs and alcohol. Kimberly Beckwith, who will be sober for 20 years come December, has opened a ten-bed home to help save the lives of women and reconnect families.

Beckwith said in the past, she had been clean at times, but when her father passed away, she didn't think she'd ever be able to beat her addiction.

“My story is not glamorous at all," said Beckwith, who had tried to kill herself after losing her dad.

Eventually, the man she ended up marrying convinced her it was time.

Beckwith got help and has stayed clean ever since. During that time, she felt she was called upon to help others, even if she felt she wasn't ready.

“You have to help the women coming behind you," said Beckwith.

That's how Stagz formed. It's a step-by-step program that takes in women who are ready to stay clean. Her house on the east side of Indianapolis can take ten women at a time. Two beds are already claimed and Beckwith expects all the beds to be filled by the end of the week.

“This stage is introducing women away from the horrors of addiction from using heroin, meth, crack/cocaine, even alcohol and marijuana," Beckwith said.

The costs to start the treatment is a $250 deposit. The fee covers the first two weeks, and the resident gets a key to the house after those 14 days. From there, it's a $115 per week fee. Beckwith said a resident can work with Stagz to get funding from a variety of agencies.

“Stagz is about saving lives and re-uniting families," said Beckwith.

Sheri White is one of the women already in the house. She said she started using drugs at 35, and eventually dealt heroin.

Her youngest son, then a teenager, had moved out to escape her addiction. He was also the one who asked her to stop.

“He started crying and saying he wants his mom back," said White. "Instantly in my heart, I said this is it I got to stop.”

Come May, White will have been sober for 18 months.

She said a woman having children taken from her can be the biggest motivation for someone to seek help.

From the transitional home, Beckwith wants to start other homes, and incorporate counseling for the women she's helping. They'd eventually get to see their children a few times a month, and finally, move out on their own and have custody of their children again.