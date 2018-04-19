× A Freeze Warning for central Indiana overnight

A Freeze Warning is in effect across central Indiana through 9am Friday. With clear skies, light winds and cold air in place, we’ll see low temperatures fall below freezing overnight.

After a wet Spring central Indiana could use a break from rainfall and right on cue a long stretch of dry weather is on the way.

For the next four days we’ll have sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50s Friday and Saturday and warm into the 60s by Sunday.

We’ll have a chance for a few showers south of I-70 late Monday.

Our next best chance for rain and t-storms will arrive Tuesday night through Wednesday.

