A Freeze Warning for central Indiana overnight

Posted 5:24 pm, April 19, 2018, by

A Freeze Warning is in effect across central Indiana through 9am Friday. With clear skies, light winds and cold air in place, we’ll see low temperatures fall below freezing overnight.

After a wet Spring central Indiana could use a break from rainfall and right on cue a long stretch of dry weather  is on the way.

For the next four days we’ll have sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50s Friday and Saturday and warm into the 60s by Sunday.

We’ll have a chance for a few showers south of I-70 late Monday.

Our next best chance for rain and t-storms will arrive Tuesday night through Wednesday.

A Freeze Warning is in effect across central Indiana through 9am Friday.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

Highs will be in the 50s tomorrow.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon.

Showers are likely over southern Indiana on Monday.

We’ll have a chance for showers late Tuesday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay cool through the weekend.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s