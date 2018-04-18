Woman faces charge in connection with 18-month-old boy’s ‘suspicious’ death

Posted 11:15 pm, April 18, 2018, by , Updated at 11:23PM, April 18, 2018

ANDERSON, Ind. – After authorities initially called an 18-month-old Harlan Haines death “suspicious” in February, police have reportedly arrested a woman on Wednesday night.

Jennifer Harris faces a neglect of a dependent leading in death charge after Haines died on Feb. 25.  She was arrested Wednesday afternoon at around 3.

After Harlan’s death, we spoke with his father who said, “something had to have happened. This was no accident.”

Haines went on to say, “I just don’t understand how anyone can hurt a little baby. He didn’t do anything wrong. He was just a baby.”

He believes Harlan was abused after he arrived at Riley Children’s Hospital brain dead.

“I just wanted him to wake up,” Haines said.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s