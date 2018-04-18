× Woman faces charge in connection with 18-month-old boy’s ‘suspicious’ death

ANDERSON, Ind. – After authorities initially called an 18-month-old Harlan Haines death “suspicious” in February, police have reportedly arrested a woman on Wednesday night.

Jennifer Harris faces a neglect of a dependent leading in death charge after Haines died on Feb. 25. She was arrested Wednesday afternoon at around 3.

After Harlan’s death, we spoke with his father who said, “something had to have happened. This was no accident.”

Haines went on to say, “I just don’t understand how anyone can hurt a little baby. He didn’t do anything wrong. He was just a baby.”

He believes Harlan was abused after he arrived at Riley Children’s Hospital brain dead.

“I just wanted him to wake up,” Haines said.

