Three of the rarest goats in world born at Conner Prairie

FISHERS, Ind. – Animal lovers can now visit Conner Prairie to take a look at an extremely cute species close to extinction.

Three Arapawa kids were born last month at Conner Prairie and their breed makes them some of the rarest goats in the world.

The Arapawa goat is critically close to extinction. It is estimated that there are fewer than 300 worldwide.

Although they eventually went extinct in America, the breed thrived on Arapawa Island, located off the northern tip of the South Island of New Zealand. They were first imported to the U.S. in 1993.

Animal enthusiasts can also see three other rare breeds of livestock at Conner Prairie in addition to Arapawa goats.

They also house English Longhorn cattle, Ossabaw Island hogs and Tunis sheep.

Fore more information on admission and hours, click here.