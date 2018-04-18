Teaching kids about money

Posted 3:55 pm, April 18, 2018, by

Numerous studies show children that learn basic financial concepts early in life are much less likely to have financial difficulties later in life. With April being youth financial literacy month, we have our financial expert, Andy Mattingly, here to talk about these teachable moments.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s