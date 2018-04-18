Scattered showers Wednesday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday's high was 37, Tuesday 57, and today we continue in the right direction with a high near 60°.

Unfortunately it'll be a struggle to get to that 60 degree mark so plan for the 50s most of the afternoon.

We could have rain anytime after 3pm but most of us will see the rain closer to 5.



The rain won't amount to much, most of us will get less than a quarter inch, and that's good because the accumulated precipitation for the year is about 5" above already.



Late tonight the rain could mix in with some light snow but there will not be any substantial accumulation so no shoveling for us in Central Indiana.

Tomorrow will start off cloudy but we'll get more sunshine by the afternoon. However, temps will drop back off.