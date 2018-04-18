Riley patients spend the day shopping ahead of prom night next month

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Patients at Riley Hospital for Children had the chance to pick out free gowns, tuxedos and accessories Wednesday afternoon leading up to prom night next month.

As part of ‘Promingdales,’ an area within Riley Hospital is transformed into an extravagant boutique ahead of the Riley Cancer Center Family Prom.

“It’s really a great opportunity for them to be able to have that experience and have a normal day, an exciting day and a great memory,” said Kristy Murphy, the president of Women for Riley who put on the event.

Riley patient, 17-year-old Bella Simons spent the afternoon at Promingdales with her mom and dad, where she shopped for the perfect prom dress.

“It’s so cool they do this because honestly, a lot of highschoolers that can’t go to their prom are here and it’s a really fun opportunity to come here and celebrate,” Simons said.

Families were able to pick out complimentary gowns, tuxedos, shoes and accessories provided by sponsors and donors. Patients also took part in free dress/tuxedo fittings.

“My dress is pink and sparkly, nice and long,” Simons said. “So many sparkles, I love it. Honestly, I felt kind of like a princess. I know I’m a little too old for princesses but I really do feel like a princess.”

Promingdales will continue for its second day on Thursday at Riley Hospital for Children.

“You see how excited they are when they come to the door and they see all the bling and it just makes it worthwhile," said Denise Scheidler, chair of Promingdales.

The 9th annual Riley Cancer Center Family Prom will take place on May 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fairbanks Hall. Prom will include a night of music, games and food. This year's theme is 'The Sky is the Limit.'

Important prom dates:

Promingdales presented by PwC

April 18, April 19: Noon - 7 p.m. at Riley Outpatient Center lower level

Riley Day Spa

May 4: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Simon Family Tower Main Lobby (Riley Hospital for Children)

Riley Cancer Center Family Prom

May 4: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Fairbanks Hall, 340 W. 10th St