× Protests continue at DePauw, students storm president’s press conference chanting ‘We are not safe’

GREENCASTLE, Ind. – Students at DePauw University stormed a press conference hosted by the school’s president on Wednesday.

President Mark McCoy was holding the press conference to speak about recent race-related incidents, including racist threats found in a restroom; an incident of a student “engaging in offensive behavior at the Duck;” and a racial slur formed by rocks in a park near campus.

The students at the press conference told McCoy their safety should be his number one concern. They chanted, “We are not safe. Meet our demands.”

This comes after an evening of protest during a Jenna Fischer speaking event. Videos from inside the auditorium showed students interrupting Fischer, saying “stop excusing problematic behavior” and “don’t give them protection when they’re attacking us.” Their voices were raised and filled with emotion.

Fischer released the following statement on Wednesday, saying she would use the full amount she was paid by DePauw to make equal donations to the NAACP, The Anti-Defamation League, and the Trevor Project in the name of the students of DePauw University.

Several students who spoke with CBS4 claim there have been dozens of issues at the school, and they say the administration is not being transparent. They say they do not feel safe.

Earlier this week in a letter to students, McCoy said authorities and the administration are investigating each of the racist incidents.

McCoy said in addition to investigating the incidents, they have launched bias team reviews, added additional safe ride and campus escort vehicles and created an email address, incident@depauw.edu, to report information. McCoy also said they’re scheduling meetings with faculty, staff and student campus leaders and planning to schedule a campus-wide gathering.