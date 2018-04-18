× Pepper spray released at Warren Township school prompts EMS to check 30 for exposure

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thirty people had to be checked out by EMS after pepper spray or a similar chemical agent was released at a Warren Township middle school Wednesday, according to the school corporation.

First responders were called to Stonybrook Middle School in the 11300 of Brook Drive shortly after 1:30 p.m.

A district spokesperson says all affected students and teachers were checked for varying degrees of exposure to the substance, but no one had to be taken to the hospital.

Officials say the incident happened on the ground level of the school, where 7th and 8th graders have classes. Although the upper floor was not affected, the entire school was evacuated.

After an air quality check showed the school was safe, students and staff were allowed back inside to finish the day.

The school corporation says an individual, believed to be a student, released the pepper spray into the air. The student has yet to be identified.

Classes will resume as normal Thursday.