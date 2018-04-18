× IPS superintendent withdraws name from consideration to become next L.A. schools superintendent

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lewis Ferebee was once considered a finalist to lead the Los Angeles school district, but now he is withdrawing his name from consideration.

Ferebee released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Recently, I was announced as one of the finalists for the Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent position. After further discussing this endeavor with my family, the Indianapolis Board of School Commissioners, and those handling the search process, I have withdrawn my name from consideration. It was an honor to have been considered for an opportunity of this magnitude.”

Ferebee was hired in August 2013 to lead IPS. He was the Chief of Staff for Durham Public Schools prior to moving to Indianapolis.

He told IPS school board president Michael O’Connor he was asked to put his name in contention for the position a while ago.

The current Los Angeles schools superintendent will retire from her position at the end of June as she undergoes treatment for cancer.