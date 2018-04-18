× Indianapolis man takes plea deal in 19-year-old’s murder case, receives 4 years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man received four years in prison following the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Jan. 2016.

Najee Givens received a six year sentence, with two years suspended, on Wednesday after his murder charge was dismissed by plea agreement.

Instead of the murder charge, he plead guilty to reckless homicide.

He was accused of killing 19-year-old Terry Williams back in Jan. 2016 on the east side. Givens will receive a jail credit of 635 days due to time already served, plus 212 days of good time credit.

Five months after Williams’ murder, US Marshals took Givens into custody in Canton, Ohio without incident.

He was extradited back to Indianapolis for the murder case.