× Former Shelbyville daycare employee sentenced to 42 years for child molestation

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A 52-year-old Shelbyville man was sentenced to 42 years in prison on Wednesday following a trial which wrapped up in March.

Timothy Alford, of Shelbyville, received a full sentence of 45 years, with three suspended, following an investigation that he molested a young boy while working at Silly Little Learners Daycare.

Police first learned of the incident a few years ago when the boy told police Alford fondled and performed oral sex on him.

During a interview with police, Alford admitted to laying with the boy in the child’s bedroom and wrestling with him.

Alford was sentenced on child molestation, child solicitation and was also convicted of being a habitual offender.

Prosecutor Brad Landwerlen commended the investigation by Detective Roberts, noting that delayed-reported child molests are among the most difficult to investigate.

Another charge of child molestation, stemming from an incident with another individual, was dropped against Alford during the investigation due to lack of testimony.