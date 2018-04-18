× Former first lady Barbara Bush to be laid to rest Saturday; public can pay respects Friday

HOUSTON, Texas – Funeral arrangements have been set for former First Lady Barbara Bush.

The matriarch of the Bush family died Tuesday at the age of 92. She was first lady from 1989 through 1993 following the election of her husband, George H.W. Bush, as the 41st president of the United States.

Known for her quick wit and sharp tongue, Bush had been battling health problems for years. She was diagnosed with Graves’ disease in 1988 and underwent heart surgery in 2009. She struggled with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in her final years. Despite her health problems, she continued to make public appearances.

In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff across the state in Bush’s honor from now until sunset on the day of her burial, which is April 21. Holcomb also asked businesses and residents to lower their flags for Bush.

On Thursday, the city of Houston will hold a celebration of life service for Bush at City Hall.

She will lie in repose on Friday, April 20, between noon and midnight at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church at 717 Sage Road in Houston. All members of the general public are invited to pay their respects.

Organizers said everyone must first go to the Second Baptist Church campus at 6400 Woodway Drive to park and go through security. Shuttle service will be provided to transport mourners, including those with disabilities, to and from St. Martin’s. The parking lot at Second Baptist will open at 10 a.m., and shuttles will start running at 11:30 a.m.

“You may not drive or walk up to St. Martin’s Church. Large, over-sized purses and bags are not permitted. Out of respect for Mrs. Bush and her family, please turn off all cellular devices and refrain from taking photos,” according to the news release regarding Mrs. Bush’s funeral services.

The former first lady’s funeral is by invitation only at St. Martin’s Church. Guests will again have to go to Second Baptist Church for security checks. Shuttle service will again be provided to transport guests to and from the service, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

Mrs. Bush will be laid to rest on the grounds of the Bush library at Texas A&M University in College Station, about 100 miles northwest of Houston.

You can learn more about this week’s services at this website.