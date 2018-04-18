Fishers police search for masked man caught on camera robbing Subway

FISHERS, Ind. – Police in Fishers are searching for the suspects responsible for robbing a Subway restaurant.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Subway on Olivia Way on April 7 around 9:40 p.m.

The Subway employee told officers he was mopping the floor near the front of the store, when he saw two people dressed in dark clothing standing outside near the front door. Shortly thereafter, one of the individuals, believed to be a male, entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The employee complied to the robber’s demands, and he was not injured.

A perimeter was established, and officers began searching for the suspects. After an extensive search, officers determined the suspects fled the area prior to police arrival.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call Detective Edgar Holmes at 317-595-1430.

