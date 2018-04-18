× Expect a colder Thursday across central Indiana

After a one-day warm up on Wednesday with highs near 70 degrees, an approaching cold front brought gusty winds and a few afternoon showers.

Light rain will change to snow showers overnight and flurries will linger through Thursday morning.

Behind the cold front Thursday afternoon will be windy and colder with skies clearing.

After that we’ll have four days with sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

Our next chance for rain and t-storms will hold off until next Tuesday.

Wednesday was a rare April day where temperatures were above average.

WE may see a few snow showers overnight.

Low temperatures will hover near freezing overnight.

We’ll have sunny skies this weekend.

Temps will be below average this weekend.

We’ll have a dry weekend.

Our next best chance for rain arrives early next week.