Embarque Yoga combines therapeutic yoga, holistic spa services to create “urban sanctuary” in SoBro

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There are many different types of yoga: Vinyasa, Iyengar, Bikram, Yin, Hot Yoga, and many more. But Embarque Yoga and Wellness Spa located in the SoBro area of Broad Ripple is praised as the first wellness space in Indianapolis to provide therapeutic yoga.

Embarque first opened in 2014, but this past September they moved to a new space inside the corridor known as the 54th and College Shops. In this new space, they tripled in size and created a chic yet industrious atmosphere that Yelp reviewers rave about.

“When you step inside you’re going to see skylights in the yoga room… It’s somewhere that you feel really relaxed from the minute you step in before the services even kick off,” said Brittany Smith of Yelp Indy.

Whether you consider yourself a “yogi” or have never tried yoga at all, owner Alyssa Pfennig says Embarque has plenty of options to suit your lifestyle needs.

“There are so many different styles of yoga. It’s a great complement for any type of exercise and it’s a great complement as a stress relief to our busy world,” she said.

Pfennig started practicing yoga over 15 years ago, mainly for its fitness benefits. But as she deepened her studies, she asked her instructors a question that ended up determining the course of her career.

“Indianapolis is a pretty good sized city and we do not have a big therapeutic presence and they said ‘why don’t you plant the seed?’ So I did,” she said.

So what is therapeutic yoga?

“It’s more about realigning the body. Getting the structure of the body to stack and the muscles and the bones to work together… True therapeutic yoga focuses on five layers of the body. It’s called the Kosha Model. It’s the physical, the energetic, the mental/emotional, the intellectual, and the spiritual bodies,” Pfennig explained.

But yoga was just the beginning. Pfennig set out to treat what she calls “the whole being,” by bringing in massage, organic skincare, herbal infusions, and an organic and vegan makeup line from Sweden.

“We believe in natural living inside and out. And so we started expanding and adding things and now we have this urban sanctuary for people, where they can get total wellness and total whole care,” said Pfennig.

Four Things You Need to Know:

1: Established in 2014, Embarque is praised as the first wellness space in Indianapolis that provides therapeutic yoga services to help individuals continuously improve on their life journey

“You want to think of their neighbors being Simplicity Juice right across the corridor, Mass Ave Toys has their new location here. You can go to Gallery Pastry Shop for some of those fresh crepes– all within a few doors down of Embarque… So there’s truly something for all ages and audiences,” added Smith.

For more information, check out Embarque's website or Yelp profile.

