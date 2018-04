× Crash in Fishers closes eastbound 126th Street west of SR 37

FISHERS, Ind. – The eastbound lane of 126th St. has been closed in Fishers due to a crash involving an overturned SUV.

It happened west of SR 37 shortly before 4:34 p.m.

The Fishers Police Department said minor injuries were reported in the incident.

Police said the crash should be cleared up by about 5:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.