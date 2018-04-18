× Actress Jenna Fischer to donate money from DePauw speaking event to NAACP, other groups fighting discrimination

GREENCASTLE, Ind. – Just one day after protesters interrupted Jenna Fischer during a speaking event at DePauw University, the actress says she will donate the money the school gave her.

Fischer was in Greencastle on Tuesday for a book signing and to speak during the Ubben Lecture Series.

During the lecture, someone blew a whistle and students scattered throughout the auditorium and stood up saying, “I am not safe.” Two students went to the front of the auditorium and held up a banner reading “We are not safe. #DePauwKKK.”

The protest stemmed from several race-related incidents, including a racist threat found in a restroom at The Inn at DePauw; a homophobic and an anti-Semitic message found in a bathroom; an incident of a student “engaging in offensive behavior at the Duck;” and a racial slur formed by rocks in a park near campus, according to an email University President Mark McCoy sent out to the campus.

A university spokesman said Tuesday night before the lecture, they learned of an additional incident. This one included racial slurs written on a toilet seat. They are being investigated through the Office of Public Safety and Greencastle Police Department.

Fischer released a statement about the protests, saying in part: “I could feel the pain, sadness, and fear coming from these students. No student should feel at risk, or have to suffer the kinds of bigotry and hate these students have encountered. These students need to be heard and they need change.”