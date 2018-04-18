3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mom outside Indiana thrift store

Posted 11:35 am, April 18, 2018, by

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Police say a 3-year-old girl accidentally shot and wounded her pregnant mother in a car parked outside a northwestern Indiana thrift store.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Merrillville as the girl, a 1-year-old boy and her mother waited in the car while the woman's boyfriend was inside the store. Police say the man is the girl's father and apparently left the loaded gun in the car.

The woman was listed in critical but stable condition. Detective Sgt. James Bogner says the girl "had no idea what she had done and she was very scared."

Police say the man was held on suspicion of child endangerment.

The children were placed into protective custody. Police say the couple had traveled to Merrillville from Michigan City to get the woman pregnancy care.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s