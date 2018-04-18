2018 Indiana State Fair encourages Hoosiers to ‘Step Right Up’ with circus theme

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The circus is in town!

Indiana State Fair organizers revealed the theme for this year’s event is “Step Right Up,” which will bring a world-class circus experience to fairgoers in 2018. The fair will showcase a world-class circus complete with acrobats, clowns, trapeze artists and more!

The Big Top Circus will perform three shows daily, with seating limited to the first 1,600 people per show. This will be a single-ring performance, and organizers said no exotic animals would be included. The Big Top Circus is free with paid admission and will feature a program specifically designed for the Indiana State Fair.

The circus will star Bello Nock, who has been referred to as the “World’s Greatest Comic Daredevil.” Bello’s signature stunts have included a high-wire walk over a cruise ship that landed him in the Guinness Book of World Records. He’s also rappelled off Madison Square Garden and once dangled from a helicopter over the Statue of Liberty. He’s been included on Time Magazine’s list of America’s Best Artists and Entertainers.

In addition to the circus, fairgoers can enjoy “Animal Town,” an interactive experience featuring a variety of animals including cows, pigs, sheep, goats, horses, llamas, rabbits and chickens. It will run throughout the fair’s 17 days.

And, of course, Hoosiers can expect plenty of concerts and that incredible fair food! The 163rd Indiana State Fair runs from Aug. 3 through Aug. 19 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.