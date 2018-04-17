Tuesday still cold but 10+ degrees warmer than Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wind chills will be in the 20s all morning. The wind will sustain 15-20mph in the morning, 10-15 in the afternoon, and finally quiet down to around 5-8mph this evening.

Average high this far into April is around 64. Today will still be much colder than normal but it will be some 10 degrees warmer than Monday was. We'll consider that an improvement. Additionally, today will be dry.

Actual air temperature should hit 50 this afternoon so we will spend most of the morning in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s and this afternoon will mostly be the 40s. Again, colder than it should be but an improvement from yesterday's high of 37°.

Clouds will filter our sunshine this morning but the city and south will see plenty of sun throughout the morning. Muncie, Marion, Kokomo could see clouds linger as late as mid-afternoon but enough sun should make it through to push temps into the 40s.

Wednesday we return to average highs but the warmer air will tug along moisture, resulting in afternoon rain. Showers and storms will mainly be after 4pm.

Very little rain is expected out of this. Perhaps .20-.30" on the high end. Thunderstorms could produce higher totals but not expecting that to be widespread.