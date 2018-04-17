Prosecutor, police chief set to announce charges in shooting death of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry and IMPD Chief Bryan Roach will discuss charges and provide an update on the investigation into the shooting death of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson.

They’ll speak at 10 a.m. We’ll stream it live on CBS4Indy.com, the CBS4 app and the station’s Facebook page.

The two men accused of shooting into a home and killing Robson will appear in court shortly after the news conference. Darrin Banks, 27, and Brian Palmer, 29, face preliminary charges of murder and aggravated assault.

According to court documents, witnesses said the shooting was related to a family dispute that started on social media and escalated to a fight at an apartment complex. The fight then continued through social media and phone calls.

On March 29, dozens of shots were fired into the home on North Wittfield Street. Malaysia died from her injuries. Her 19-year-old aunt was also hit.

Police were tipped off after a witness came forward and told them that Banks and Palmer were the ones involved in the shooting,

Investigators began to watch the suspects, and they initiated a traffic stop while both men were in Palmer’s vehicle last week. Officers saw an AR-15 in plain sight in Palmer’s car and both men were taken into custody.

According to court documents, when police interviewed Banks and Palmer separately, they admitted to firing at the house, knowing that several people were inside.

Both suspects’ families have denied their involvement, saying the men were playing video games at the time of the shooting.