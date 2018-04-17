Plainfield police recover thousands of dollars in stolen goods thanks to resident’s tip

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police recovered several items stolen from work vans in Plainfield thanks to an alert resident.

According to the Plainfield Police Department, three works vans were broken into early Monday morning. Someone stole thousands of dollars in tools and wire.

Police were responding to the break-in when they received a tip from a citizen who noticed some suspicious items at a nearby residence. Police obtained a search warrant and found the stolen goods, along with some items taken from another business.

The stolen items were loaded into a pickup truck in the afternoon so they could be returned to their rightful owners.

Police arrested James Roseman, who was charged with theft and possession of a hypodermic needle/syringe. A second person, April Byrd, was cited for possession of syringes and other paraphernalia, police said.

Plainfield police said the case shows the importance of calling law enforcement when something doesn’t quite add up.