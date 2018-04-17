× Judge denies motion to set accused killer free before trial

MUNCIE Ind. – A Delaware County judge rejected a request to free an accused killer from jail before his trial.

In a ruling Monday, Delaware Circuit Court 1 Judge Marianne Vorhees denied a motion filed by the attorney for Jaylin Ammon.

Ammon, 20, is charged in the murder of 27-year-old Steven A. Cook, who was stabbed to death in August 2017. Ammon has been held without bond since his arrest on Aug. 10.

Ammon told a psychiatrist that he didn’t regret killing Cook and said he considers himself “violent with a tendency to murder.”

His trial is scheduled for July 9, 2018.

In his motion to have Ammon released, his public defender, John Quirk, noted that Ammon’s trial was originally scheduled for January. However, the state moved for a continuance, which the court granted. The trial was rescheduled for April 2018; the state again asked for a continuance, and the trial was delayed once more, according to Quirk.

Prosecutors said in court that one of the postponements came at Quirk’s request, according to the Star Press.

Quirk plans to present an insanity defense for Ammon. He said in court Monday that he didn’t want Ammon’s trial held in summer and believed the delay in a jury trial should have led to Ammon’s pretrial release.