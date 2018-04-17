× Attempted murder suspect who shot himself after Bloomington pursuit dies from injuries

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A man accused of brutally beating, strangling and stabbing a 29-year-old woman over the course of three days has died, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Police say Brandon Richardson died at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday. He had been hospitalized after officers say he shot himself in the head after a pursuit on Friday.

Before the incident, a woman told police Richardson had beaten her over relationship problems on April 9. Over the next two days, the man reportedly punched, kicked and struck the victim with a metal bar, causing severe injuries, including multiple fractures to her face.

Authorities say the woman also had broken vertebrae in her neck along with broken ribs. She sustained a crushed hand along with countless contusions all over her body.

At various times during the incident, the victim was reportedly strangled and confined in a room of the house with a dog leash around her neck. She also had multiple stab wounds to her head, back and legs.

She told police she was finally able to go to a neighbor’s house for help after Richardson left the house. She is receiving treatment.