Armed robbery suspect took $14 from 79-year-old man, police say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for a man wanted in an armed robbery that targeted a 79-year-old victim.

According to IMPD, the incident happened on March 12 at 12:24 p.m. while the 79-year-old victim was walking home from Executive Billiards, 5130 N. Keystone Ave. A newer model white Chrysler 200 with tinted windows pulled into the alley behind him.

The driver, described as a black male, got out of the vehicle, approached the man and pointed a handgun at his head and chest. The suspect took the victim’s wallet, which contained $14 and his driver’s license.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect and his car. Another image showed a woman who was in the car with the suspect when the robbery occurred, police said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.