'Armed and dangerous' Richmond fugitive on the run after eluding police during traffic stop

RICHMOND, Ind. – Police in Wayne County are looking for a fugitive who managed to elude capture during a weekend traffic stop.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, an officer stopped a gold GMC Yukon around 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 14, at the Marathon gas station located at 2105 W. National Rd. The driver, Joshua Adams, 32, became uncooperative during the stop, police said.

Additional officers were called, and police said Adams tried multiple times to reach toward the passenger seat. The officer told him to put his hands up, but Adams didn’t comply. Instead, he started his vehicle and took off.

Police pursued him onto SW 21st Street to a dead end; he continued driving between houses before bringing the SUV to a stop and getting out. He ran into a wooded area, where police tried to track him with the help of a K9 officer. However, the dog lost the scent at a creek bed.

Richmond police used a drone with an infrared camera in an effort to find Adams, and an off-duty Cambridge City police officer also tried using his drone to locate him. Despite an extensive search, police couldn’t find Adams.

Police found guns and drugs inside the vehicle Adams abandoned. The inventory list included:

Two loaded semi-automatic .45 caliber handguns

Sawed-off shotgun

Hunting vest with several magazines attached

10 grams of crack cocaine

22 grams of methamphetamine

21 grams of mushrooms

20 grams of marijuana

36 controlled substance pills

Digital scale

Marijuana smoking device

Adams remains at large, police said. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, white and gray shirt, and blue jeans. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach and should instead call 911.