A windy, warmer Wednesday for central Indiana

A one-day warm up is coming Wednesday.

A cold front will bring gusty winds a few afternoon showers, but less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.

Light rain rain may change to a few flurries by Thursday morning but don’t expect any accumulation.

Behind the cold front Thursday afternoon will be windy and colder.

The good news is that temperatures will moderate this weekend with forecast highs near 60-degrees.

So far this has been a snowy Spring.

Temps near freezing are common this time of year.

Lows will be near freezing overnight.

Gusty winds are likely Wednesday afternoon.

Light rain will develop Wednesday afternoon.

Light rain is likely for the evening rush hour.

A few t-storms will alos be possible Wednesday afternoon.

Rain will taper off Wednesday evening.

Rainfall amounts will be light.

Temps will stay below average through the weekend.