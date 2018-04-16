× Woman’s death being investigated as homicide after autopsy reveals she’d been shot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The death of a woman found in a near north side home on Saturday is now being investigated as a homicide.

IMPD said Monday that an autopsy has revealed that the deceased female had been shot.

Officers located the victim’s body in a home in the 3600 block of N. Graceland Ave. The body was then transported to the Marion County Morgue.

The victim has not been identified by authorities at this time. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release her name once proper next-of-kin have been notified of her death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact IMPD’s homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.