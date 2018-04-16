Woman seriously injured in northeast side shooting outside CVS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A shooting outside of an Indianapolis CVS left a woman in serious but stable condition Monday evening.

Police say the woman was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the northeast side business.

Officers were called to the scene at Shadeland Avenue and Pendleton Pike at about 8:22 p.m.

IMPD says the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No motive or suspect information has been released by authorities at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

