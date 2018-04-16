VP Mike Pence to attend tax event in Indianapolis next week

Posted 10:26 pm, April 16, 2018, by , Updated at 10:30PM, April 16, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence arrives to a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to return to Indianapolis next week, according to American First Policies.

The nonprofit organization says Pence will be a “special guest” at one of its events titled “Tax Cuts to Put America First” on Thursday, April 26.

At the event, organizers say Hoosiers can learn more about what tax cuts mean for them.

The event will start at 10:30 a.m. A venue has not yet been announced.

The event is first come first served. Those who would like to reserve a seat can do so here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s