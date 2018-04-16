× VP Mike Pence to attend tax event in Indianapolis next week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to return to Indianapolis next week, according to American First Policies.

The nonprofit organization says Pence will be a “special guest” at one of its events titled “Tax Cuts to Put America First” on Thursday, April 26.

At the event, organizers say Hoosiers can learn more about what tax cuts mean for them.

The event will start at 10:30 a.m. A venue has not yet been announced.

The event is first come first served. Those who would like to reserve a seat can do so here.