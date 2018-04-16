Restaurants to participate in fundraiser for Acapulco Joe’s owner, IMPD Victim’s Assistance Fund

Posted 9:13 pm, April 16, 2018, by

Grant Redmond

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Over 20 local restaurants will participate in a fundraiser to support IMPD’s Victim’s Assistance Fund and the owner of Acapulco Joe’s, Grant Redmond, who was attacked by a dine and dash customer in March.

Jake Query of Query & Schultz and FOX Sports 97.5/1260 WNDE is putting the fundraiser together.

It will take place at the following restaurants on Tuesday, April 17:

The list of restaurants will continue to be updated. For more information, click here.

The total amount of funds raised during the event will be announced on May 1 at Acapulco Joe’s.

