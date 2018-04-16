Reports: ‘Night Court’ star Harry Anderson dies at 65

Posted 7:27 pm, April 16, 2018, by , Updated at 07:32PM, April 16, 2018

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Actor Harry Anderson, best known for his role on the hit sitcom “Night Court,” died in Asheville, North Carolina Monday, according to several reports.

Asheville police were called to a home where Anderson died in the early hours of Monday morning, according to WSPA. Foul play is not suspected, police told the station.

Apart from his role as Judge Harry T. Stone on “Night Court,” Anderson also appeared in “Cheers” and “Dave’s World.” The Newport, Rhode Island-born actor also made multiple appearances on “Saturday Night Live.”

Anderson was 65 years old.

