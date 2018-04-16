Light snow Monday with wind chills in the 20s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The wind brought us the glorious 70s just a couple of days ago, but now that wind has shifted to the west, bringing much colder air with it.

Wind chills will stay painfully in the 20s all Monday long.

A winter coat is needed today and if you'll be outside for more than a quick dash in and out, I'd recommend gloves and a hat. A scarf is also a good one for this cold start to the week.

Normal highs this time of year are in the 60s, but we'll actually be colder than our average low!

We won't be doing any major shoveling today, but snow showers will pick up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday. Pavement should be warm enough to melt off most of this snow, so we aren't expecting major impacts but drive carefully in case of slick spots. A very light dusting is possible on the grass; totals should stay well below the half-inch mark.

A few more snow showers are possible tonight but, again, not expecting many impacts. Mostly these will be flurries. Overnight most snow should be toward Muncie.