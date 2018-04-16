Hoosier veterans receive bikes thanks to local church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A group of Hoosier veterans received the gift of transportation on Saturday.

Cornerstone Lutheran Church donated 25 bikes to the Hoosier Veterans Assistance Foundation.

Twenty-five children from the church presented the bikes to homeless or at-risk veterans at the foundation’s headquarters downtown.

The gift of a bike may seem like a simple gesture, but for these veterans it’s life changing.

“They’re wanting to live this life self-sufficiently, but it’s really hard if you don’t have a means of transportation. That means they can’t get to work, to an interview to gain employment and to other central places such as the grocery story, a friend’s house or a family member’s house. This is just super important for them,” said Lauren Carpenter, Advancement Coordinator at HVAF.

Veterans can contact HVAF o get help with housing, food and employment.