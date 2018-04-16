Despite violent weekend, non-fatal shooting numbers have decreased in Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A violent weekend in Indianapolis left a half dozen people wounded. During one five-hour span Saturday night into Sunday, five different non-fatal shootings were reported.

Despite that violence, the numbers show non-fatal shooting numbers have been decreasing slightly in recent years.

During one non-fatal shooting on Monday, a man stumbled down 27th Street after being shot in the face.

“He got shot right underneath his eye,” said witness Ron Rice. “I was trying to get him to calm down and lay down because he went into shock.”

Rice says the victim told him he had parked in an alley and explained who shot him.

“He just basically said he had gotten shot and it was a tenant of his,” said Rice.

As of Monday, 105 days into the year, Indianapolis has seen 108 non-fatal shootings. That number is five less than the same time period last year.

“The numbers are going down, but it’s the community’s responsibility to help control these numbers,” said IMPD officer Aaron Hamer.

In fact, the IMPD investigated 454 non-fatal shootings in 2017. In 2016, there were 463 incidents. In 2015, the numbers peaked at 473 cases.

Unfortunately, the numbers show too many people resolve conflicts with gunfire every day.

“I don’t know what the dispute was about, but obviously the guy felt the need to pull out a gun. It’s kind of ridiculous,” said Rice.

“We’ve got to find a way to deal with violence other than going to a gun. We need to have coping skills more appropriate than going to violence,” said Hamer.