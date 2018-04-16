× A Freeze Warning for Central Indiana

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the southern half of Indiana overnight through Tuesday morning as the Winter that won’t let go continues.

Snow showers will continue overnight and our Tuesday will get off to a chilly start with morning lows in the mid-20s.

A cold front will bring a slight chance for showers late Wednesday, but less than a quarter inch of rain is expected.

Light rain rain may change to a few snow showers by Thursday morning but don’t expect any accumulation.

The good news is that temperatures will moderate this week with forecast highs in the 50s and 60s.

We have a Freeze Warning in effect for Tuesday morning.

Low temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight.

Highs will be in the 50s for Tuesday

This will be mainly a dry week of weather.

As part of our efforts to prepare for severe weather before it strikes, the Weather Authority team will be be on site to program weather radios this Saturday.