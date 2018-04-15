× Suspected drunk driver crashes head-on into semi on I-70, leaving man in ‘very critical condition’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A suspected drunk driver drove the wrong way on I-70 before crashing his Hummer head-on into a semi early Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

It happened in the westbound lanes near German Church Rd. on the city’s far east side.

Officers were called to the scene at about 3:30 a.m. after receiving 911 calls. Emergency crews arrived to find the aftermath of the high speed collision.

Police say the wrong way driver, 26-year-old Moran Cuculisa Yener Oswaldo, had to be pulled from the wreckage by officers from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. The Indianapolis man was reportedly alert and conscious when he was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger of the Hummer, 29-year-old Angel Jesus Tzuy Pop, was entrapped in the vehicle and required extrication by the Indianapolis Fire Department. Police say he was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in “very critical condition.”

The driver of the semi, 52-year-old Ricardo Duran of California, was not injured.

The crash closed all westbound lanes of I-70 for nearly five hours as the crash was investigated and the wreckage was removed. It has since reopened.

Oswaldo has been arrested on the preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.