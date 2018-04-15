PHOTOS: Wife of Sen. Joe Donnelly christens future USS Indianapolis

MARINETTE, Wis. – The future USS Indianapolis was christened at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in Wisconsin on Saturday.

Jill Donnelly, the ship’s sponsor and wife of Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly, kept with Navy tradition by breaking a champagne bottle across the ship’s bow.

“As a native Hoosier and the daughter of two World War II veterans, there is no greater honor than to serve as the sponsor of the future USS Indianapolis,” Donnelly said. “This ship pays tribute to the legacy of brave and resilient sailors, and I know the people of Indianapolis – and all Hoosiers – will support this ship and her future crews for decades to come.”

The USS Indianapolis is named in honor of the men and women in uniform who have served the United States for generations and who continue to serve today, according to Lockheed Martin, the company who hosted the ceremony.

The vessel, the 17th Littoral Combat Ship, will be the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear the Indianapolis name. She will undergo additional outfitting and testing before her delivery next year.

“The Freedom-variant LCS is flexible and capable, and plays a critical role in the U.S. Navy’s fleet,” said Joe DePietro, vice president, Small Combatants and Ship Systems at Lockheed Martin. “With an active production and testing, we are committed to delivering Indianapolis and her highly capable sister ships into combatant commanders’ hands quickly.”