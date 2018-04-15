Person shot early Sunday morning on southeast side, police investigating

Posted 1:21 am, April 15, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —  A person has been shot at a home Sunday morning on Indy’s southeast side.

A few minutes before 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to reports of a person shot on the 3200 block of Cork Bend Drive. That’s near the intersection of Fisher Road and East Troy Avenue.

No word on the victim’s condition and it’s unclear if officers have any suspects in custody.

We have crew on the scene and will update this story as we receive more information. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s