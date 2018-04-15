× Pacers beat Cavs 98-80 behind Oladipo’s 32 points

CLEVELAND, Ohio. – The Pacers have gotten off to a great start in round one of the 2018 NBA Playoffs, dominating Cleveland 98-80.

Traditionally a second half team, Indiana got off to a fast start, leading by 19 at the end of the first quarter.

Lance came off the bench and immediately got under LeBron’s skin. It seemed that LeBron acted like a clean swipe by Stephenson was flagrant, which prompted a long review.

It was clean and Stephenson went on to be dynamite off the bench all game, a trend that must continue for the Pacers to hand LeBron his first ever first round loss.

They led 55-38 at the half on the backs of Oladipo, Turner and Lance.

They let the Cavs comeback in the 3rd after getting outscored 27-18 and letting the lead slip to 7 in the fourth.

Then, Oladipo continued to make amazing play after amazing play and led the Pacers down the stretch with 32.

This is the first playoff win for the Pacers since the Raptors’ series in 2016.

The next game is Wednesday night in Cleveland.