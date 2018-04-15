× Missing 24-year-old Alexandria man prompts Statewide Silver Alert

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 24-year-old man missing from Alexandria.

Nathaniel Ellenbogen was last seen Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m. in Alexandria. He was seen driving a black 1998 Buick Regal with Indiana plate D577RU.

Police believe Ellenbogen is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He is 5’9″, 180 lbs, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on Ellenbogen, contact the Alexandria Police Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.