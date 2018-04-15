Mayor Hogsett touts summer youth program at local churches

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mayor Joe Hogsett touted his summer youth program at each congregation of the Eastern Star family of churches across Indianapolis and Fishers on Youth Sunday.

Launched in 2016, the city’s program to find summer jobs for teenagers has grown each year, from 1,000 jobs the first year to more than 2,000 last year and a goal of finding work for 3,000 teens this summer.

To date, thousands of Indianapolis teens have begun their summer jobs search on https://t.co/osyHl0bvR8 — #ProjectIndy is a smart way to provide young people job experience, useful skills, and safe and productive engagement over the summer months. pic.twitter.com/erjBA0M5Bz — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) April 15, 2018

Mayor Hogsett says the balanced school calendar most districts go by leaves only a six to eight week window for employers and teens to link up. That’s why he says summer jobs are so important.

“Frankly and over the summer I think the most positive thing we can do to reduce the level of crime in the city because if young people are idle, they end up too often making bad choices and we want to give them positive ways to spend their summer,” said Mayor Hogsett.

Click here to learn more about Project Indy and available jobs.